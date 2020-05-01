Celebrate May 4th With a Free Star Wars eBook, “Queen’s Shadow” by E.K. Johnston

Star Wars fans have an additional way to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4th, with a free eBook featuring Luke and Leia’s Mom herself, Queen Amidala/Padme Naberrie:
What’s Happening:
- You’ve watched all of the Skywalker Saga, but how well do you really know Padmé, the courageous and hopeful leader who served as Queen and then Senator of Naboo? In honor of Star Wars day, Disney Lucasfilm is giving fans a chance to really get to know Queen Amidala with a free eBook download for a limited time.
- From now until May 8th, readers can get a free eBook digital copy of Queen’s Shadow, by E.K. Johnston at the Disney Books website.
- Written by the #1 New York Times best-selling author of Ahsoka! When Padmé Naberrie, “Queen Amidala” of Naboo, steps down from her position, she is asked by the newly-elected queen to become Naboo’s representative in the Galactic Senate. Padmé is unsure about taking on the new role, but cannot turn down the request to serve her people. Together with her most loyal handmaidens, Padmé must figure out how to navigate the treacherous waters of politics and forge a new identity beyond the queen’s shadow.
- This tale is an empowering novel about courage and finding strength in a galaxy far, far away. For a limited time, a free eBook download (available only in the US) will be available from May 1 to May 8, via Disney Books HERE.
- In terms of the films, Queen Amidala/Padme Naberrie was an integral part of Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars Episode 2: Attack of the Clones, and Star Wars: Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith and was played by Natalie Portman. She was the primary love interest of a young Anakin Skywalker as he grew up and turned to the Dark Side.