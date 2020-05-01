Florida Man Caught Camping on Discovery Island Banned from Disney Property

A Florida man has been arrested and banned from Disney property after illegally camping on Discovery Island.
What’s Happening:
- Click Orlando is reporting that Florida resident Richard McGuire has been arrested and trespassed for camping on Discovery Island, a former attraction within Bay Lake.
- Walt Disney World allerted Orlando Police that a camper had been spotted and Orange County searched for the 42-year-old by helicopter, boat, and foot.
- The camper reportedly failed to respond to calls on a loudspeaker, claiming to have been sleeping inside one of the facility buildings on the island.
- In the police report, McGuire claimed to not know that he was trespassing on private property and described the abandoned island as a “Tropical paradise.”