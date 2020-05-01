New Podcast from ABC News’ FiveThirtyEight Investigates COVID-19 Mysteries, Reports on Latest Scientific Developments and More

by | May 1, 2020 10:38 AM Pacific Time

With the first episode debuting today, PODCAST-19 aims to help listeners understand what they can be certain about and what is still unknown about the virus and its impact and will be hosted by Anna Rothschild.

  • ABC News’ FiveThirtyEight today debuted a new weekly podcast series, PODCAST-19: FiveThirtyEight on the Coronavirus, laser-focused on breaking down the information and evidence surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. As the novel coronavirus pushes Americans into more uncertain territory than most have ever known, PODCAST-19 helps listeners understand what they can be certain about and what is still unknown about the virus and its impact.
  • Host Anna Rothschild, with the support of the powerhouse FiveThirtyEight team, investigates COVID-19 mysteries, debates when it’s safe to reopen the economy and keeps track of the latest scientific developments on vaccines and treatments. The first episode of PODCAST-19 is available today, May 1.
  • New episodes will be released every Friday for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, the FiveThirtyEight site and the ABC News app.
  • The latest ABC News reporting on COVID-19 is available at abcnews.go.com/alerts/coronavirus.
  • Rothschild has over a decade of experience reporting on science, health and the environment. She has won multiple awards for her science communication, including from the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American Institute of Physics.
  • FiveThirtyEight, which joined ABC News in 2018, is the premier destination for data-driven coverage of politics, sports, science and more with statistical analysis, data visualization and data-literate reporting applied to topics in the news and in everyday life. FiveThirtyEight delivers unique and compelling storytelling – all backed by evidence – to help readers, viewers and listeners better understand their world. Its articles, videos, podcasts and interactive graphics reach tens of millions of people every month. The site, founded by award-winning author and statistician Nate Silver, first gained national attention during the 2008 presidential election, when it correctly predicted the results of the presidential election in 49 of 50 states, along with all 35 U.S. Senate races.
 
 
