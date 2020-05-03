Registration Open for “Galactic Builders Live” with BB-8 Co-Creator Matt Denton for Star Wars Day

Fans can register to join the Galactic Builders Live interview with BB-8 Co-Creator Matt Denton on May 4th.
Join @FIRSTweets in celebrating #StarWarsDay on May the 4th w/ Galactic Builders LIVE! Tune in as host Libby Kamen interviews animatronics engineer & co-creator of BB-8, @mantisrobot, who will share what it was like building BB-8 and more. Register here: https://t.co/55egarVoFX pic.twitter.com/V0FQ4bC4GJ
— Star Wars (@starwars) May 3, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Fans can celebrate Star Wars Day with a Galactic Builders Live interview with Matt Denton, co-creator of BB-8.
- Libby Kamen will host the interview and live Q&A on the FIRST twitch channel.
- Matt Denton will share how he built BB-8, how fans can get into animatronics, and offer a close look at his own D-O.
- The event is happening on Star Wars Day, May 4th, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.
- Click here to register.