Adventures by Disney Cancels River Cruises Through July

Adventures by Disney and AmaWaterways have extended itinerary cancellations for select river cruises and add-on escapes for the month of July.

What’s Happening:

Adventures by Disney has canceled another wave of itineraries for the month of July.

Guests with accommodations on these trips will be contacted by Adventures by Disney or their travel agent to discuss their options, which include rebooking to another trip in 2021 or receiving a refund.

The affected trips were in partnership with AmaWaterways along the Rhine, Rhone, Seine, and Danube rivers in Europe in addition to some add-on escapes. A complete list of affected trips can be found below.

Canceled Trips: