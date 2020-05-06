Disneyland Opens Hotel Reservations for Month of July

The OC Register reports that Disneyland’s three official resorts are now accepting hotel reservations starting July 1st.

What’s Happening:

According to The OC Register

A reopening date has not yet been set by Disney, but some analysts are forecasting a July 1st reopening date, which is in line with the booking windows available.

While hotel accommodations are available, dining reservations and upgrade experiences are not yet available.

Disneyland previously allowed Guests to book hotel reservations in the month of June.