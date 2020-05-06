Disneyland Opens Hotel Reservations for Month of July

The OC Register reports that Disneyland’s three official resorts are now accepting hotel reservations starting July 1st.
What’s Happening:
- According to The OC Register, the Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel are now accepting reservations for travel on July 1st and beyond.
- A reopening date has not yet been set by Disney, but some analysts are forecasting a July 1st reopening date, which is in line with the booking windows available.
- While hotel accommodations are available, dining reservations and upgrade experiences are not yet available.
- Disneyland previously allowed Guests to book hotel reservations in the month of June.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning