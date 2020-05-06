Marvel Comics Announces 8 Digital-Only Releases For May 13th and 20th

Marvel Comics will release new digital-only titles on May 13th and 20th in advance of returning to print releases on May 27th.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics will release eight digital-only releases split between May 13th and May 20th to give fans new content before returning to print on May 27th.
- These issues will be digital-only for the time being and will not be part of the May 27th release.
- Fans who collect printed comics should note that these comics will be available through printed collections at a later date.
- Readers can add these titles to their collections through the Marvel Comics app and comiXology.
- Marvel encourages readers to support their local comic shops when their printed issues resume on May 27th by contacting their shop to ask about hours and the possibility of creating a pull list and if they offer curbside pickup.
Marvel Comics Digital-Only Release Schedule:
Wednesday, May 13:
Wednesday, May 20: