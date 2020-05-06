Marvel Comics Announces 8 Digital-Only Releases For May 13th and 20th

Marvel Comics will release new digital-only titles on May 13th and 20th in advance of returning to print releases on May 27th.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics will release eight digital-only releases split between May 13th and May 20th to give fans new content before returning to print on May 27th.

These issues will be digital-only for the time being and will not be part of the May 27th release.

Fans who collect printed comics should note that these comics will be available through printed collections at a later date.

Readers can add these titles to their collections through the Marvel Comics app and comiXology.

Marvel encourages readers to support their local comic shops when their printed issues resume on May 27th by contacting their shop to ask about hours and the possibility of creating a pull list and if they offer curbside pickup.

Marvel Comics Digital-Only Release Schedule:

Wednesday, May 13:

Wednesday, May 20: