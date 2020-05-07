2020 espnW Summit NYC to be Offered Virtually on May 28

The 2020 espnW Summit NYC is still happening—virtually. The May 28th event will be available to fans via over smart devices and computers and will feature a variety of conversations and panels from leaders across the sports world.
What’s happening:
- The espnW Summit NYC is going virtual on Thursday, May 28, bringing the magic of The Summit to fans laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
- Attendees can expect an afternoon of conversation, reflection and laughter with leading voices and personalities across the sports world.
- As with all espnW Summits, movement and wellness will be woven into the virtual experience.
- The espnW Summit NYC will run from 2 – 5 pm ET and registration is free.
About the Event:
- espnW Columnist and ESPN Radio host Sarah Spain will serve as event emcee, joined by panelists:
- Julie Foudy – espnW writer and ESPN commentator
- Hannah Storm – SportsCenter anchor
- Mina Kimes – ESPN senior writer
- Katie Nolan – ESPN host and on-air personality
- Kate Jhaveri, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, NBA
- Featured speakers and panelists include:
- Dr. Jordan Metzl, Author, Sports Medicine physician at the Hospital for Special Surgery
- Lizzi Cutler, Meditation, mindfulness and energy expert
- Laura Gentile, Senior Vice President, ESPN Marketing & Founder, espnW
- Lisa Joseph Metelus, Co-Head of Basketball Marketing and Servicing, CAA
- Alison Overholt, Senior Vice President, Multiplatform Storytelling and Journalism, ESPN
- To see the complete agenda and register for The espnW Virtual Summit NYC, please visit espnWevents.com. Additional details and panelists will be announced in the coming weeks.
What they’re saying:
- Laura Gentile, ESPN senior vice president, marketing: “Even amidst this crisis when we cannot physically be together, we felt it was imperative to share in the spirit, conversations and community that have become hallmarks of the espnW Summits. In making the espnW Summit NYC a virtual event, the Summit experience is accessible to all and provides an opportunity for attendees to come together at a time when we crave connection and inspiration.”