Disney+ Announces Horror Comedy Series “Just Beyond” Based on R.L. Stine Graphic Novels

Things are about to get a little spooky at Disney+ as the streamer has ordered an 8-episode series Just Beyond based on the graphic novels by R.L. Stine. Horror/comedy writer Seth Grahame-Smith (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) is the creator of the series and will executive produce along with David Katzenberg.

What’s happening:

Disney+ has ordered the 8-episode series Just Beyond from writer Seth Grahame-Smith and produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

from writer Seth Grahame-Smith and produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The horror/comedy anthology is based on the best-selling BOOM! Studios graphic novel series from iconic children’s writer R.L. Stine ( Goosebumps ).

). Just Beyond is created by Grahame-Smith, whose readers are already familiar with his unique brand of horror and comedy found in the bestselling novels: Pride and Prejudice and Zombies Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

is created by Grahame-Smith, whose readers are already familiar with his unique brand of horror and comedy found in the bestselling novels: Additionally, Grahame-Smith has worked as a screenwriter Tim Burton's Dark Shadows , The Lego Batman Movie and The Saint .

, and . Disney+ is currently working on assembling a writers room.

The series is expected to come to Disney+ in the fall of 2021.

What they’re saying:

Seth Grahame-Smith: "I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents. I've always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn't be more excited to be working with both of them."

"I grew up watching reruns and the original with my parents. I've always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn't be more excited to be working with both of them." R.L. Stine: “Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand Just Beyond for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I'm so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?”

Creative team:

Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg will produce through their KatzSmith Productions banner.

KatzSmith is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

BOOM! Studios is represented by UTA and Matt Saver.

Just Beyond is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Seth Grahame-Smith will serve as writer and executive producer alongside David Katzenberg, Stephen Christy and Ross Richie.

R.L. Stine is attached as co-executive producer.