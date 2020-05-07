Disneyland Paris Shares Group Performance of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” for #VoicesFromHome Series

If you and your lion cubs are feeling a bit restless, Disneyland Paris has something to help you focus on creativity. The resort released a performance “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” as part of their #DisneylandParisAtHome series and are now asking fans to share their best a cappella singing too.
What’s happening:
- Disneyland Paris has shared a virtual group performance of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” as part of the Disney #VoicesFromHome series.
- The talented singers are all performers in the Resort’s "The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands" show which took place in the Hub at Parc Disneyland.
- In addition to sharing this lovely rendition of The Lion King classic, Disneyland Paris is asking fans to share their own #VoicesFromHome performance for a chance to be featured on their YouTube channel!
Be part of the magic:
- Record yourself singing a capella
- Sing in English or in your own language
- Sing, dance, have fun, alone or with your family!
- Find the lyrics here: Can You Feel The Love Tonight"
- Post your video on social media before May 10 with #DisneylandParisAtHome for a chance to be featured!