Disneyland Paris Shares Group Performance of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” for #VoicesFromHome Series

If you and your lion cubs are feeling a bit restless, Disneyland Paris has something to help you focus on creativity. The resort released a performance “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” as part of their #DisneylandParisAtHome series and are now asking fans to share their best a cappella singing too.

What’s happening:

Disneyland Paris has shared a virtual group performance of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” as part of the Disney #VoicesFromHome series.

The talented singers are all performers in the Resort’s "The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands" show which took place in the Hub at Parc Disneyland.

In addition to sharing this lovely rendition of The Lion King classic, Disneyland Paris is asking fans to share their own #VoicesFromHome performance for a chance to be featured on their YouTube channel!

Be part of the magic: