KidRobot Releases Mr. Sparkle and Homer Buddha Plush Figures from “The Simpsons”

Two of KidRobot’s most popular The Simpsons vinyl figures are now available in plush form, as previously seen at Toy Fair.
What’s Happening:
- Fans can now bring home Mr. Sparkle and Home Buddha.
- Mr. Sparkle is 11-inches high and retails for $19.99.
- Homer Buddha is 10-inches high and retails for $21.99.
- Both plush are now available at KidRobot.com along with other collectable items from The Simpsons.