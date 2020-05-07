Universal Orlando Survey Proposes Possible Restrictions When Parks Reopen

Universal Orlando has sent a survey that asks about their expectations when the parks reopen and even proposes hypothetical scenarios that include only one park being open at a time.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando has sent out a survey that asks vacationers about their level of comfort returning to their parks.

One of the questions asks users to rate their level of comfort if the resort implemented things like temperature checks or even rapid finger prick tests before allowing them into the park.

The survey also asks if users think they’ve had the virus already, whether they received a test or not.

Users were able to submit some free form responses as well, including writing in their expectations for what Universal will do when they reopen.

Another question asks users to rate their comfort with using biometrics to open a locker or pulling down a lap bar on an attraction right after somebody else rode in that seat.

The survey also asks how comfortable users would be wearing personal protective equipment during their time at the resort and if they would be okay with using their cellular data for contact tracing purposes.

Universal Orlando is currently closed until at least May 31st and the survey asks users to acknowledge if they plan to return anytime after May 31st before proceeding to a question that gives a hypothetical September 1st reopening date and asks them to indicate how soon after they would feel comfortable returning to the resort.

A number of possible promotional incentives are also presented and users are asked to pick the one that’s most attractive to them, most of which offer some level of perk for booking or insurance that would waive any cancellation fees.

Lastly, the survey offers a potential scenario where only Universal Orlando park is open while Islands of Adventure remains closed and asks if users would return to the resort under those conditions.

You can see screenshots from the survey in the gallery below.