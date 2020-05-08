ABC to Air “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” on May 17

Taylor Swift fans won’t have to leave their living rooms to enjoy a special broadcast of the Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert. ABC will air the 2019 performance that was filmed in France on Sunday May 17, following American Idol.
What’s happening:
- ABC has announced they will broadcast a brand-new concert special from Taylor Swift on Sunday, May 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).
- Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert will air immediately following the season finale of American Idol.
- Can’t watch the concert on ABC? The special will also be made available the following day on demand, on Hulu and Disney+.
About Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert:
- Filmed last September at L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France, Swift performs songs from her award-winning album “Lover” to an intimate crowd of fans from 37 countries, traveling to the City of Love for this once-in-a-lifetime concert.
- The musical event gives fans unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes moments with the artist and marks her only concert performance this year, after her Lover Fest tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What they’re saying:
- Eric Avram, vice president, Talent and Booking, ABC Entertainment: “While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC.”