ABC to Air “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” on May 17

Taylor Swift fans won’t have to leave their living rooms to enjoy a special broadcast of the Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert. ABC will air the 2019 performance that was filmed in France on Sunday May 17, following American Idol.

What’s happening:

ABC has announced they will broadcast a brand-new concert special from Taylor Swift on Sunday, May 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).

Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert will air immediately following the season finale of American Idol.

will air immediately following the season finale of Can’t watch the concert on ABC? The special will also be made available the following day on demand, on Hulu Disney+.

About Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert:

Filmed last September at L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France, Swift performs songs from her award-winning album “Lover” to an intimate crowd of fans from 37 countries, traveling to the City of Love for this once-in-a-lifetime concert.

The musical event gives fans unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes moments with the artist and marks her only concert performance this year, after her Lover Fest tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they’re saying:

Eric Avram, vice president, Talent and Booking, ABC Entertainment: “While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC.”