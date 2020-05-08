Limited Edition Stan Lee Etch a Sketch Coming May 12th from Spin Master

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Etch A Sketch, Spin Master has released a limited edition Stan Lee Edition that celebrates the legendary Marvel Comics writer.
What’s Happening:
- Spin Master, maker of the classic Etch A Sketch drawing toy, is kicking off a 60th anniversary celebration in 2020 with the launch of limited edition collector editions.
- The Stan Lee Edition features a comics-inspired frame featuring animated versions of writer Stan Lee.
- The packaging includes a clear sheet that includes a recreation of Stan Lee’s autograph done on an Etch a Sketch.
- The Stan Lee Etch a Sketch will be released on EtchASketch.com on May 12th and will retail for $19.99. It will be available at retailers nationwide starting July 12th, the first day Etch A Sketch was sold back in 1960.
- Fans of the classic Ribik’s Cube can also pick up a limited edition Rubik’s Edition starting May 18th.
