Marvel Digital Comics Shop to Close June 2nd, Digital Readers Will Have Other Options

by | May 8, 2020 1:33 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Marvel comic readers who prefer pixels over ink may be a little sad to hear that the Marvel Digital Comics Shop will be closing in June, though they will have other options on accessing and purchasing their digital books.

What’s Happening:

  • Fans of Marvel Digital comics may be a little disheartened to learn that the Marvel Digital Comics Shop at comicstore.marvel.com will be closing on June 2, 2020.
  • After June 2nd, readers will still be able to purchase Marvel digital comics and read their existing Marvel digital comics library via the Marvel Comics app and the comiXology store.
  • Readers who are interested in purchasing Marvel digital comics after June 2nd can download the Marvel Comics app on the App Store or Google Play Store, and/or Visit comixology.com
  • Readers who want to read their existing Marvel digital comics library after June 2nd can view their past purchases in "My Books" when they log into their account on the Marvel Comics app, and/or sync their current Marvel Digital Comics Shop account with a comiXology account to continue to read their books on a web browser.
  • It is worth noting that readers can continue to redeem digital comic codes at Marvel.com/redeem and view their comics in the Marvel Comics app. Only the purchases made through the Marvel Comics app will be eligible to earn Marvel Insider points.
  • Unfortunately, preorders and series subscription will not be available on the Marvel Comics App. All preorders and series subscriptions for digital comic and collections on the Marvel Digital Comics Shop released after 6/1/20 will be canceled. Preorders and series subscriptions of Marvel digital comics will still be available at www.comixology.com and purchases can be read in the Marvel Comics App if your Marvel account is synced to a comiXology account.

         

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend