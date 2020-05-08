Marvel Digital Comics Shop to Close June 2nd, Digital Readers Will Have Other Options

Marvel comic readers who prefer pixels over ink may be a little sad to hear that the Marvel Digital Comics Shop will be closing in June, though they will have other options on accessing and purchasing their digital books.
What’s Happening:
- Fans of Marvel Digital comics may be a little disheartened to learn that the Marvel Digital Comics Shop at comicstore.marvel.com will be closing on June 2, 2020.
- After June 2nd, readers will still be able to purchase Marvel digital comics and read their existing Marvel digital comics library via the Marvel Comics app and the comiXology store.
- Readers who are interested in purchasing Marvel digital comics after June 2nd can download the Marvel Comics app on the App Store or Google Play Store, and/or Visit comixology.com
- Readers who want to read their existing Marvel digital comics library after June 2nd can view their past purchases in "My Books" when they log into their account on the Marvel Comics app, and/or sync their current Marvel Digital Comics Shop account with a comiXology account to continue to read their books on a web browser.
- It is worth noting that readers can continue to redeem digital comic codes at Marvel.com/redeem and view their comics in the Marvel Comics app. Only the purchases made through the Marvel Comics app will be eligible to earn Marvel Insider points.
- Unfortunately, preorders and series subscription will not be available on the Marvel Comics App. All preorders and series subscriptions for digital comic and collections on the Marvel Digital Comics Shop released after 6/1/20 will be canceled. Preorders and series subscriptions of Marvel digital comics will still be available at www.comixology.com and purchases can be read in the Marvel Comics App if your Marvel account is synced to a comiXology account.