National Geographic Announces WWII Programming on May 21st, With Two Original Specials

by | May 8, 2020 12:52 PM Pacific Time

On Thursday, May 21st, National Geographic will pay tribute to the 75th Anniversary of the victory in Europe, including a full day of programming including the premiere of two original specials featuring stories from the front, WWII in Europe: Voices from the Front, and Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force.

  • On May 8, 1945, the Allied forces formally accepted the surrender of Nazi Germany, officially bringing an end to World War II in Europe. This historic event, which became known as Victory in Europe Day, or V-E Day, offered a long-awaited moment of hope and celebration for millions of people around the world whose lives had been gripped by turmoil, overwhelming devastation and heartbreaking loss throughout the breadth of the war.
  • In observance of the 75th anniversary of the pivotal day, National Geographic gives voice to those who were on the front lines of the global war that took the lives of an estimated 66-85 million people. On Thursday, May 21, the network is programming a full day of World War II content underscored by two primetime original premieres, beginning at 8/7c. The specials combine thousands of hours of research, interviews and original footage that give viewers an intimate account of the epic war told through historians as well as those who experienced the war firsthand.
  • National Geographic’s full day of World War II remembrance programming features the very best historical programming, including premieres of the Europe from Above series and re-airings of top specials, such as Nazi Underworld, Inside the SS: Rise to Power and Hitler’s Last Year.
  • WWII In Europe: Voices From the Front, narrated by ABC News’ Bob Woodruff, offers viewers a chance to hear from some of the last remaining voices of a war that forever changed the world. Giving attention to a full range of those who experienced the war in Europe – including the Allied Powers, the Axis Power of Germany, the one-hour special uniquely presents vivid memories from more than three quarters of a century ago. Told using rarely seen archival footage and photographs, WWII In Europe: Voices From the Front captures the exact moment of jubilation and remembrance when people around the world learned that the European chapter of the second world war had drawn to an end. From New York’s famed Times Square to London’s Piccadilly Circus to the square of St. Petersburg, the special captures how that moment represented different meanings to all who were involved.

  • Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force is a two hour special. It is the end of 1941; World War II has been raging for more than two years with no end in sight, and the Nazi Reich stands at the pinnacle of power. But after the shocking attack on Pearl Harbor, the legendary Eighth Air Force of the United States are called into action in a brutal air war over Europe. Integrating more than 1,000 hours of rare archival footage and photos and the airmen’s own words, Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force takes viewers back to the pivotal moments when the Mighty Eighth seismically shifted the Allies fate in World War II. The two-hour film tells the true, full story of a brave regiment who fearlessly piloted the planes that destroyed Hitler’s menacing air force.

  • Geoff Daniels, executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment at National Geographic: “We look at history in order to understand our past and inform our future. At National Geographic, we combine our trademark access and our commitment to historical accuracy to deliver authentic, meaningful content to our viewers. As we approach the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, it’s more important than ever to revisit and remember this crucial time in world history and to ensure that these stories live on for generations to come.”

  • 9:00 AM – Europe From Above: Italy
  • 10:00 AM – Europe From Above: UK
  • 11:00 AM – Europe From Above: Germany
  • 12:00 – Nazi Underworld
  • 2:00 – Inside the SS Comp: Rise To Power
  • 3:00 – Hitler’s Death Squad
  • 4:00 – After Hitler
  • 6:00 – Hitler’s Last Year
  • 8:00 – WWII in Europe: Voices from the Front
  • 9:00 – Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force
 
 
Send this to a friend