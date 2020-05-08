Tokyo Disney Resort Extends Park Closures, Offers Details For Existing Ticket Holders and Reservations

Though the parks were originally scheduled to remain closed for only two weeks when announced in February, then extended through April, Tokyo Disney Resort has now extended the closure again due to extensions and regulations from the Japanese Government and will remain closed at this time.
What’s Happening:
- The temporary closures of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have been extended in response to the state of infections of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as requests from the government and local municipalities.
- Originally, The reopening of the Parks of the Tokyo Disneyland Resort was to be decided in mid-May; however, based on the extension of the state of emergency declaration, hereafter, the decision on the reopening date will be made and announced once the requests from the Japanese Government and local municipalities have been lifted.
- Additionally, the opening date for the Tokyo Disneyland major expansion area will be determined once the situation can be gauged after reopening both parks.
- If a guest has a Vacation Package reservation that begins on any date from April 20 through May 31, all reservations will be canceled and a full refund will be given for any deposit or fees paid in advance. There is no need to cancel the reservation on their own. Information regarding how and when your refund will be given will be provided as soon as it becomes available. Guests with Vacation Package reservations looking for information regarding refunds of cancellation fees can visit this PC or mobile website.
- As of March 11, 2020, new reservations for the Tokyo Disneyland Resort will not be accepted.
- Information regarding when reservations can be made will be announced at a later time.
- Those in possession of the tickets below are eligible for a refund by using this web form, or can exchange them for a Revisit Passport at the Tokyo Disney Resort Ticket Booths once the parks reopen:
- Fixed date tickets with a Park admission date from February 29 to June 30, 2020.
- Park tickets with an expiration date within the period from February 29 to June 30, 2020.
- Campus Day Passports with fixed admission period from January 6 through March 19, 2020.
- Corporate Program “Thanks Festival” Passports with fixed admission period from January 6 through March 19, 2020.
- The Revisit Passport will be valid at either Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea for one day only, good for any age category (Adult, Junior, Child, or Senior) and valid until March 31, 2021. They will not be valid on dates when Park admission is being restricted.
- Expiration date of Annual Passports will be extended (this also applies to Annual Passport Vouchers and Annual Passport Exchange Certificates) and expiration dates will be extended for food vouchers, original popcorn bucket vouchers, and special food vouchers for Very Very Minnie!
- Previously on March 11, sales of fixed-date tickets were suspended, and on April 3, sales of open tickets without a fixed admission date as well as new applications for Annual Passports were also suspended.
Information regarding when sales of park tickets will resume will be announced at a later time.