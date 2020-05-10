Disney Dreamers Academy Participants Celebrate Mother’s Day

Disney has shared two videos from alumni of the Disney Dreamers Academy thanking their moms for making them the incredible teenagers they are today this Mother’s Day. “Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and ESSENCE is a four-day, transformational mentoring program for 100 teens that takes place annually at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.”

Anthony Juba-Richardson of Montverde, Florida

Anthony was voted Disney Dreamer of the Year at the 2019 Disney Dreamers Academy.

Anthony got involved in his community by donating blankets to nursing homes with help from his mother, Donar Juba-Johnson.

He and his mom co-founded a non-profit organization called One Beat Away to help dementia patients through musical programs.

Casey Carter of Columbia, South Carolina

Casey took part in the Disney Dreamers Academy in 2018.

She was inspired by her own complications early in life from being born premature to do a science fair project about concussions in football players, which has won awards.

Casey is filing patents for the device in hopes that it will help football players across the country.

You can read more about Anthony and Casey on the Disney Parks Blog.

[easy-social-share]