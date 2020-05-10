New Images from Reopened Shanghai Disneyland

The Paper (Pengpai News), one of China's leading digital media outlets, live streamed the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland. The celebration kicked off with a reopening ceremony.

Joe Schott, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disneyland Resort, gave the following speech during the ceremony:

“We are so excited to have you with us today to celebrate this historic occasion together. For tens of millions of people around the world a visit to Disneyland has been a source of never ending magic and happiness. It is a place to celebrate with loved ones, to travel to lands of fantasy to infinity and beyond, and to celebrate unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. In recent weeks however, the gates to these special worlds have been closed as we stand together as we fight the global pandemic. But even in the toughest of times, the magic has always been here. It lives in the worlds of our imagination and it inspires us to do great things. To be brave and to overcome adversity. We see that same inspiration and passion in the determination and dedication of medical and other front-line workers across the country and around the world. It is their sacrifice which allows us to take our first tentative steps towards normalcy and we are all deeply grateful. We are also grateful to the tireless dedication of our cast, our partners, and the countless people behind the scenes who make the magic of Shanghai Disney Resort and our other sister resorts around the world. And finally, we are grateful to our guests. It's your passion which ignites the magical dream inside all of us. We hope that today’s reopening can serve as a beacon of light across the globe providing hope and inspiration for everyone. And demonstrating that we can overcome any challenge together. And now, it’s time for magic.”

Disney characters lined the elevated landing above the entryway to Mickey Avenue to wave to Guests as they passed through the tunnel into the park.

Cast Members lined Mickey Avenue to wave and welcome Guests back to the park.

Guests were excited to get back to iconic photo spots in the park.

Following new operating guidelines, the live stream caught a Custodial Cast Member wiping down handrails shortly after the park opened.

The stream remained focused on Mickey Avenue and the Castle Hub, but it allowed us to see a few of the springtime decorations.

It’s comforting to know that Guests are able to enjoy Shanghai Disneyland again. To all of those there today, we hope you have a magical day.

