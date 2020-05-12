Broadway Venues Extend Temporary Closure Through September 6

by | May 12, 2020 12:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Broadway venues have been closed since March 12 to combat the spread of COVID-19. Today, those temporary closures have officially been extended through September 6, further cancelling all performances including those form Disney on Broadway.

  • According to Broadway.com, no return date has been set as of yet.
  • Broadway venues were initially set to be closed through April 12 before the closure was extended through June 7 and now September 6.
  • The official website for Frozen: The Broadway Musical offers more information for performances both before and after September 6 in their Frequently Asked Questions:
    • Refunds for performances through September 6: “All affected tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.” (See the FAQ link above for more information)
    • Refunds for performances after September 6: “We understand that travel or theater plans may change. We are happy to assist guests who made their original ticket purchase with us by offering an exchange to another performance date of the same production.  For more information, please reach out to your original point of purchase.”
  • The website also offers information regarding the show’s North American tour, offering the schedule and ticket information here.
  • In addition to Frozen: The Broadway Musical, Disney on Broadway’s Aladdin and The Lion King were also running on Broadway at the time of the closure.

What they’re saying:

  • Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin: “While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre—behind the curtain and in front of it—before shows can return. Throughout this challenging time, we have been in close communication with Governor Cuomo’s office and are grateful for his support and leadership as we work together to bring back this vital part of New York City's economy—and spirit.”
 
 
