Give Kids the World Hosting Virtual Q&A Session with Disney Royalty

Wouldn’t it be magical to spend some time with iconic Disney Princesses? This weekend the voice actresses for four princesses will participate in a special fundraiser for Give Kids The World Village. Tickets for the May 16th virtual Q&A session are on sale now and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

What’s happening:

Give Kids the World is hosting a special virtual Q&A session

Fans can join Disney Royalty Jasmine (Linda Larkin), Ariel (Jodi Benson), Pocahontas (Irene Bedard) and Belle (Paige O'Hara) to celebrate friendship and positivity while we are all staying safe at home.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm EDT.

For a $20 donation to Give Kids The World, fans can join the magic from the comfort of their home.

Fans can submit questions for the princesses via email, and each guest who purchases a ticket will receive details to join the Zoom call prior to the event.

How your donation helps:

For every month Give Kids The World is closed due to COVID-19 more than 700 wishes are postponed.

Every $20 donation to participate in this special Q&A will help give hope to critically ill children and their families, and support the Village in fulfilling these wishes once it’s safe to do so.

About Give Kids the World:

