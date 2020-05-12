Universal CityWalk Orlando to Begin Limited Reopening on Thursday

Universal Orlando’s CityWalk will being a limited reopening this Thursday, May 14, as Universal begins the first steps toward reopening their destination.

Select venues are scheduled to open daily from 4 PM to 10 PM and include: Select full-service restaurants and quick-service food locations: Red Oven Pizza Bakery, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant & Market, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville (outside seating and Lone Palm area only), Voodoo Doughnut and Auntie Anne’s. Each restaurant will have a limited menu and limited seating available. Universal Studios Store, Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company’s retail shop and select merchandise carts as well as Hollywood Drive-In Golf

Universal Orlando promises to continue to monitor conditions and make adjustments as they move forward.

Additional venues may be added over time and hours of operations are subject to change.

Universal will also be limiting capacity at venues and increasing our already-aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures.

Universal also shared some specifics on how they plan to adhere to CDC guidelines: Our team members will undergo temperature checks and will wear face coverings. We will implement temperature checks for each guest upon arrival. If a guest has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater, they will not be able to enter CityWalk. We will require guests to wear face coverings during their visit. We will have face coverings available for purchase at cost. Each venue will limit capacity to help enforce social distancing, and all chairs and tables will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after each seating. High-touch surfaces throughout CityWalk will be frequently cleaned and disinfected as well. Cashless payments will be available at all venues, and self-parking will be complimentary.

Universal encourages guests to follow CDC guidelines and conduct temperature checks prior to arrival.

Guests should evaluate their own risk as they determine whether to visit.

Also in line with CDC guidelines, Universal specifically does not recommend older adults or individuals at high-risk with severe underlying medical conditions visit our facilities.

