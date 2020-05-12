Universal CityWalk Orlando to Begin Limited Reopening on Thursday

Universal Orlando’s CityWalk will being a limited reopening this Thursday, May 14, as Universal begins the first steps toward reopening their destination.
- Select venues are scheduled to open daily from 4 PM to 10 PM and include:
- Select full-service restaurants and quick-service food locations: Red Oven Pizza Bakery, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant & Market, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville (outside seating and Lone Palm area only), Voodoo Doughnut and Auntie Anne’s. Each restaurant will have a limited menu and limited seating available.
- Universal Studios Store, Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company’s retail shop and select merchandise carts as well as Hollywood Drive-In Golf
- Universal Orlando promises to continue to monitor conditions and make adjustments as they move forward.
- Additional venues may be added over time and hours of operations are subject to change.
- Universal will also be limiting capacity at venues and increasing our already-aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures.
- Universal also shared some specifics on how they plan to adhere to CDC guidelines:
- Our team members will undergo temperature checks and will wear face coverings.
- We will implement temperature checks for each guest upon arrival. If a guest has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater, they will not be able to enter CityWalk.
- We will require guests to wear face coverings during their visit. We will have face coverings available for purchase at cost.
- Each venue will limit capacity to help enforce social distancing, and all chairs and tables will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after each seating. High-touch surfaces throughout CityWalk will be frequently cleaned and disinfected as well.
- Cashless payments will be available at all venues, and self-parking will be complimentary.
- Universal encourages guests to follow CDC guidelines and conduct temperature checks prior to arrival.
- Guests should evaluate their own risk as they determine whether to visit.
- Also in line with CDC guidelines, Universal specifically does not recommend older adults or individuals at high-risk with severe underlying medical conditions visit our facilities.