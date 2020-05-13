Beginning May 18, Nat Geo WILD Is Going to the Dogs With “Sit, Stay, Dogs All Day” Five-Day Marathon

Beginning May 18, Nat Geo WILD is going to the dogs with “Sit, Stay, Dogs All Day” five-day marathon dedicated to all things dog! Plus, Cesar Millan returns home to where it all began on Nat Geo WILD with week-long interstitials for pups and their people!

What’s Happening:

The past two months have been ruff, and Nat Geo WILD

Beginning Monday, May 18, at 7AM/6c, Nat Geo WILD unleashes a weekday-long marathon of fan-favorite shows, celebrating the human-animal connection that unites us all. Settle in for five full days of Fido as the network delivers wall-to-wall programming that’s sure to inspire, entertain and ward off any ‘melan-collie.’

Cesar Millan, who became a ‘fur-miliar’ face on Nat Geo WILD nearly a decade ago, returns to headline the network’s “Sit, Stay, Dogs All Day” programming event, providing the latest dog tips in a digestible mini-masterclass format. Topics include the following:

Knowing the proper technique for leashes

Creating an indoor exercise program

Helping a barking dog

Keeping your dog fetchingly clean

Ensuring a night filled with sweet dreams for pups and people

Nat Geo WILD, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, fills its coffers with canine content from the past decade with a spotlight on Cesar’s hit shows Dog Whisperer and Cesar 911 and current stalwarts, including The Incredible Dr. Pol and Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet. And, throughout the week, check out ‘fur’ever friendships in Unlikely Animal Friends ; witness heroic actions in A Dog Saved My Life ; and figure out if your pup is an Einstein in Is Your Dog a Genius?

What They’re Saying:

Janet Han Vissering, senior vice president of development and production at Nat Geo WILD : “Every dog has its day, and we are thrilled to bring back Cesar — one of the world’s most renowned dog behavior experts — to help us showcase these furry friends for five full days. So fetch your remote and loosen your collar for programming that highlights the important role dogs play in our lives. You’re gonna ‘pug’in love it!”

: “Every dog has its day, and we are thrilled to bring back Cesar — one of the world’s most renowned dog behavior experts — to help us showcase these furry friends for five full days. So fetch your remote and loosen your collar for programming that highlights the important role dogs play in our lives. You’re gonna ‘pug’in love it!” Cesar Millan: “Nat Geo WILD and I have decided to put the pack back together as the world is facing unprecedented times. I am eager to share my top tips for dogs and the people who love them, as we all navigate our new realities. Dogs are an integral part of who we are and how we live our lives, and it is imperative that they are treated with respect, integrity and love. I hope these new recommendations allow viewers to connect with their dog in natural, simple and profound ways, no matter the age of the dog."

