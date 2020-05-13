LEGO Haunted House Adds Another Amusement Park Classic to its Fairground Collection

Have you been building out your own personal LEGO amusement park and want to add an attraction that’s a little on the spookier side? If so, we’ve got some good news for you– this morning LEGO announced the latest addition to its Fairground collection: the Haunted House.

This model will be available beginning next week and contains over 3,200 pieces. The completed build is full of intricate detail and functionality, including a free-fall ride with automatic doors at the top of the tower and moving elevator doors. Fans can also add the separately-available LEGO Powered Up components to control and amplify the set as they build via LEGO’s Powered Up app.

What’s happening:

The Fairground collection has previously included the Grand Carousel, Fairground Mixer, Ferris Wheel, Carousel, and Roller Coaster sets.

This set is being marketed toward LEGO’s ever-growing adult fans and collectors with a new style of packaging.

This LEGO Haunted House is set #10273 and contains 3,231 pieces and is recommended for ages 18 and up. Its suggested retail price will be $249.99 in the United States.

Power functions will allow builders the option to add electronic functions to the set and control them via LEGO’s downloadable Powered Up app.

A previous LEGO Haunted House

What they’re saying:

LEGO: “Modelled on Manor Von Barron, the spooky home of one of the world’s greatest villains – Samuel Von Barron, the new LEGO Haunted House model is full to the brim with spine-tingling details. Its clever design features a fully functional free-fall ride with automatic doors at the top of the tower, giving brave riders a glimpse of the thrilling plummet to come, as well as intricate ghoulish details such as haunted doors and a cursed painting to warn off any trespassers.”

Anders Hellegaard Iversen, LEGO Senior Marketing Manager: "So many of our older builders love the Creator Expert products, as they allow them to show off their passion for the bricks. Whether it's their favorite film moments, sport icons, travel destinations, buildings, fairgrounds or vehicles, LEGO sets help to bring these to life in brick form. That's also why we have decided to stop using the Creator Expert branding and, instead, use the new adult-focused packaging design to make it clearer which hobbies or brand products they can relate to. We hope this will make it easier for fans to track down models they would be proud to display once completed. Of course, our product range will continue to include the same advanced-build, collectible products that guarantee hours of building enjoyment for fans."

More photos:

The LEGO Haunted house will become available on Wednesday, May 20 on LEGO.com for LEGO VIP members, then on Monday, June 1 for remaining LEGO fans.

