Over 150 Disneyland Paris Performers Recreate Classic “Wonderful World of Disney” Parade from Home

We have seen many different videos of park fans (and even staff) who have recreated some of their favorite Disney Parks experiences, from at-home recipes, to full recreations of shows and attractions in their homes and yards while social distancing. Not to be left out, over 150 past and present performers from Disneyland Paris all collaborated and made their at-home version of The Wonderful World of Disney Parade.

What’s Happening:

The Wonderful World of Disney Parade was a classic parade that ran through the streets of Disneyland Paris

Now, thanks to social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many park fans and cast members have been making videos showing their love and appreciation for these experiences. Over 160 Disneyland Paris cast members past and present who performed in the parade have all worked together to make their own video showcasing their own versions of the Wonderful World of Disney Parade.

The video features much of the choreography from the original parade, and many homemade attempts at different floats, including the driver! If nothing else, the video shows that everyone who had been a part of it loved it since the parade closed 13 years ago.

To learn more about the parade, and perhaps gain a new appreciation for the video above, check out what our own Cole wrote about the parade, and several others in his article here.

