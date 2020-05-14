Frank Oz and Original Muppet Performers to Host a Special Jim Henson Free Virtual Event May 16th

Muppet Guys Talking is hosting a special virtual event in honor of Jim Henson.
What’s Happening:
- Muppet Guys Talking, a 2012 documentary film directed by Frank Oz, is reuniting four of the original Muppet Performers in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Jim Henson’s passing.
- Frank Oz, Fran brill, Dave Goelz, and Bill Baretta are hosting the virtual event on Saturday, May 16th, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT.
- This is a free event and fans can register by clicking here.
- During the event, viewers will have the opportunity to make a donation as a fundraising effort to help those on the front lines during this global pandemic.