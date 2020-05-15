Celebrate National Pizza Day With Toy Story Pizza Planet Recipes and Accessories

Happy National Pizza Party Day! Disney has shared two Toy Story themed recipes from Pizza Planet that families can make together. First up is the Alien Veggie Meatball Pizza, which uses baked pureed cauliflower “Meatballs” that can be shaped to look like Little Green Men.

Next is the Rocket Ship Pizza, which uses a naan bread crust to create a pie that looks like a Pizza Planet rocket ship.

Both recipes use the Pizza Planet pizza maker and the images show the Pizza Planet pizza paddle.

Fans can celebrate their love of Pizza Planet all year round with mugs, t-shirts, an Igloo lunch box, and an upcoming Pizza Planet Truck Hot Wheels.

However you choose to celebrate National Pizza Party Day, we hope it’s extra cheesy and out of this world!