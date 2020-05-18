Disney, Pepperidge Farm Partner for Disney Princess, Avengers Themed Goldfish Crackers

Fun fishy crackers celebrating Disney and Marvel characters will be swimming to a Target near you this summer. Disney and Pepperidge Farm have partnered to release limited-edition Goldfish crackers featuring a few of fans’ favorite princesses and superheroes.

What’s happening:

This afternoon, PEOPLE

For a limited time this summer the cheesy Pepperidge Farm crackers will be getting a Disney and Marvel upgrade.

From Disney Princesses to Marvel superheroes, “the snack that smiles back” will feature a few new shapes inspired by favorite characters and franchises.

This isn’t the first time Goldfish and Disney have partnered for fun character combinations. Back in January Mickey shaped crackers were mixed in with the fishes and in spring of 2019, the Toy Story gang also joined the golden-colored swimmers.

As for these limited edition Disney releases, they will make their way to Target this June.

Disney Princess Goldfish Crackers:

Fans will find three sets of princesses adoring sparkly packages in colors of pink, purple, or blue: Tiana and Cinderella Jasmine and Rapunzel Moana and Ariel



However when it comes to the actual crackers, only three princesses are featured: Cinderella Jasmine Moana



Avengers Goldfish Crackers:

The Avengers are assembling in the grocery aisle! Fans can shop bold colored packages in red, blue and green featuring a heroic duo on each bag: Thor and Black Panther Black Widow and Captain America Iron Man and Hulk

