ESPN, National Geographic, Lucasfilm Take Home Prizes for 2020 Webby Awards

All the votes have been counted and the 2020 Webby Award winners have been announced. Disney brands scooped up an impressive collection of awards across more than a dozen categories!

What’s happening:

The voting session has ended for the 2020 Webby Awards and Disney has taken home quite a few of the internet-themed prizes.

While Disney itself only walked away with one award this time, their brands were well represented and found favor with audiences including: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products ESPN Lucasfilm National Geographic

Congratulations to all of the Webby nominees and winners for keeping the internet one of the most entertaining (and educational) places for folks to visit.

2020 Webby Award Winners

Best Use of Animation or Motion Graphics (Website):

The Atlas of Moons (National Geographic) Webby Winner

Best Use of Photography (Website):

Every Body Has a Story (ESPN) Webby Winner

Best User Interface (Website):

Welcome to Bron Bron Land (ESPN) Webby Winner

Best Visual Design – Function (Website):

Every Body Has a Story (ESPN) Webby Winner, People’s Voice Winner

Best Writing – Editorial (Website):

National Geographic Education Resource Library (National Geographic Society) People’s Voice Winner

Magazine (Website):

National Geographic (National Geographic) Webby Winner, People’s Voice Winner

Professional Services & Self-Promotion (Website):

Alan Menken (Hello Monday) People’s Voice Winner

Science (Website):

National Geographic Education Resource Library (National Geographic Society) People’s Voice Winner

Sports (Website):

Every Body Has a Story (ESPN) People’s Voice Winner

Series – Branded (Video):

The Star Wars Show (Lucasfilm) People’s Voice Winner

Travel & Lifestyle (Video):

Wile_Life with Bertie Gregory: Season 3 (National Geographic Channels) People’s Voice Winner

Entertainment (Apps, Mobile, Voice):

The Star Wars App (Lucasfilm) Webby Winner, People’s Voice Winner

News & Magazines (Apps, Mobile, Voice):

National Geographic (National Geographic) Webby Winner

Best Branded Voice Experience (Apps, Mobile, Voice):

Stories from Disney’s Frozen 2 (Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) People’s Voice Winner

Science & Education (Podcasts):

Overheard at National Geographic (National Geographic) Webby Winner

Sports – Series (Podcasts):

30 for 30 Podcasts: Season 6 (ESPN Films) Webby Winner

Sports – Individual Episode (Podcasts):

The Sterling Affairs (ESPN Films) People’s Voice Winner