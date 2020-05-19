“Once Upon A Time” Cast Reunites For One Lucky Winner In Charity Contest for Children’s Hospital Orange County

The cast of the hit show Once Upon A Time is reuniting virtually, but only for one lucky winner in a drawing that is raising money for Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

What’s Happening:

Lana Parrilla, Emilie de Ravin, Dania Ramirez, Sean Maguire, Rebecca Mader, Raphael Sbarge, Andrew J. West and Colin O’Donoghue from ABC’s Once Upon A Time are teaming up to give one lucky winner the chance to meet and reminisce with them virtually with all proceeds going to Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

are teaming up to give one lucky winner the chance to meet and reminisce with them virtually with all proceeds going to Children’s Hospital of Orange County. The group announced the contest with this statement: Hi everyone,



We hope you’re all staying safe. The COVID-19 pandemic is causing incredible hardship around the world and we all need to come together during this crisis.

We've always been passionate about helping sick kids get better, and right now, a wonderful charity needs our help. Children’s Hospital of Orange County is raising funds to purchase an Emergency Management Response Vehicle to provide Coronavirus testing and medical care offsite.

Donate $10 in support of CHOC and you could win the ultimate Once Upon A Time Virtual Reunion with us! We’ll share some of our favorite memories from set and you can ask us all of your burning questions about the show.

By donating, you’ll help this deserving non-profit provide urgently needed support to seriously ill children during the COVID-19 crisis. If you’d like to give more, you’ll earn more chances to win. Please do it for the kids and enter now.

We hope to (digitally) hang out with you soon!

Love,

Lana, Emilie, Rebecca, Sean, Andrew, Dania, Raphael, and Colin