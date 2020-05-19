ReedPop, New York Comic Con to Host “Boy Meets World” Virtual Cast Reunion on May 23

We could all use a little Boy Meets World right about now, and this weekend, several cast members from the beloved series will reunite. The best part? We’re all invited to join in the virtual fun!

What’s happening:

Boy Meets World Cast Reunion:

The live event Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence) Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) Will Friedle (Eric Matthews) Trina McGee (Angela Moore) Matthew Lawrence (Jack Hunter) William Daniels (Mr. Feeny)



Important Details:

On Saturday, May 23, queue up Boy Meets World episode “And Then There Was Shawn” on your own device and log onto the New York Comic Con's Facebook page

episode “And Then There Was Shawn” on your own device and log onto the We'll all hit play at 11:00am PDT, 2:00pm EDT, 7:00pm BST while the cast exclusively chats through the episode together live!

Online Q&A Session (Ticket Required):

Tickets are on sale now

Join the cast at 3:00pm EDT for 45 minutes full of laughs, and of course, life lessons.

Fans will be able to send questions in via Twitter, but there are no guarantees on whose question gets chosen.

Once fans make their purchase, they’ll get an order confirmation email from Growtix.

This will also include the access code for the Live Stream and there will be a button that will appear underneath the access code to click on prior to the stream.

Admission is $5.99 + $1.99 service charge, total of $7.98.

$5.99 from each ticket sale will go to DonorsChoose, a charity benefiting students and teachers.

Where to watch “And Then There Was Shawn:”

Fans can tune into the livestream of the Watch Along even if they are not watching the episode at home.

But for those that do want to queue up the episode and watch along here’s where you can find the episode: Disney+ iTunes Google Play Vudu Amazon Prime Their own personal DVD collection

