Funko Announces Upcoming Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones Collectible Battle Game Coming this June

Funko and Marvel have teamed up on a new micro collectible battle game and short-form animated content called Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones, launching this June at Target stores.

What’s Happening:

Funko Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones , a micro collectable battle game.

, a micro collectable battle game. The line will be supported by short-form animated segments on Disney XD, Marvel HQ, and YouTube that feature Thanos trapping Marvel heroes in the Battleworld.

Using a mix of character figures and cards, players battle against Thanos within each battle ball.

The Battle Ball packaging becomes part of the game play.

Inside each Battle Ball, players will find two collectible Marvel Characters, Battle Cards, and a pair of dice.

Characters include Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Groot, ,Valkyrie, Gamora, Throg, and more.

The line will start hitting store shelves exclusively at Target

What They’re Saying:

Brian Mariotti , Chief Executive Officer of Funko: “We are thrilled that Marvel has chosen to expand the Funko collaboration to engage their younger fans with a new category of products and animation collaboration. Funko enters the toy aisle for the first time with a product offering of tremendous value. In addition to two micro-collectible characters inside the Battle Ball, the child can battle independently or team up with friends to defeat Thanos through game play. This kind of product assortment is both what kids want and what retailers are keen to offer parents.”

, Chief Executive Officer of Funko: “We are thrilled that Marvel has chosen to expand the Funko collaboration to engage their younger fans with a new category of products and animation collaboration. Funko enters the toy aisle for the first time with a product offering of tremendous value. In addition to two micro-collectible characters inside the Battle Ball, the child can battle independently or team up with friends to defeat Thanos through game play. This kind of product assortment is both what kids want and what retailers are keen to offer parents.” Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing: “Battleworld offers kids a completely new way to play and interact with the Marvel brand and universe of characters they know and love. The innovative tabletop gaming plus action-packed storytelling gives kids an immersive experience that’s fresh for the Marvel Brand.”