Photo Update: Art Smith’s Patio Expansion in Disney Springs

Walt Disney World’s shopping and dining destination opened only a few hours ago, but we already have some pics to share. One of the more popular restaurants, Art Smith’s Homecomin’, is continuing progress on their patio expansion for even more outdoor seating.

What’s Happening:

As we strolled through Disney Springs upon its reopening, we were able to grab some pictures of a new expanded patio dining area, currently under construction at Art Smith’s Homecomin’.

Homecomin’ has always had outdoor seating, but this new expansion will dramatically increased the amount of it.

The restaurant opened in 2016 in Disney Springs’ Town Center area. From starters to main plates, the eatery’s cuisine showcases Florida’s freshest flavors, with the vast majority of ingredients sourced from local farms, ranches or fisheries. They also serve Southern favorites such as Chef Art's signature fried chicken, shrimp and grits and the legendary Shine Cake.

Homecomin’ is also famous for its moonshine. They’ve mixed and mashed it up with fresh fruit and top shelf liquor to create handcrafted cocktails you can sip ‘till the sun goes down. They also feature some fresh home brews just perfect for a hot day.

The patio expansion was reportedly planned before the shut-down in Mid-March, but will provide more of that coveted outdoor seating most restaurants want right now once it is completed.

