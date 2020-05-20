shopDisney To Host a “Frozen 2” Watch Party on May 21st at 5:00 pm PT

shopDisney is hosting a watch party of Frozen 2 on Thursday, May 21st, at 5:00 pm PT.
Join us tomorrow as we journey into the unknown with @DisneyAnimation's Frozen 2! #shopDisneyMovieTime pic.twitter.com/gnX4rnMi9i
— shopDisney (@shopDisney) May 20, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Fans can join shopDisney with a virtual watch along of Frozen 2 on Thursday, May 21st, at 5:00 pm PT.
- To join in the fun, follow @shopDisney on Twitter and tweet using #shopDisneyMovieTime.
- The watch party is part of shopDisney’s “Create Magic Moments with Disney” campaign.
- Frozen 2 is now streaming on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now