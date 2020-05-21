ESPN Announces “Man in the Arena” Tom Brady Documentary Series

by | May 21, 2020 1:46 PM Pacific Time

ESPN has announced a 9-part documentary series called Man in the Arena about Tom Brady.

What’s Happen:

  • Deadline reports that ESPN has greenlit a 9-part documentary series called Man in the Arena about Tom Brady.
  • The series will follow Tom Brady’s first hand account of milestones in his NFL career.
  • Man in the Arena will focus on Brady’s nine Super Bowls and his move from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  • ESPN is co-producing the series with Tom Brady’s 199 Productions and Gotham Chopra for Religion of Sports.
  • Man in the Arena will air in 2021.
What They’re Saying:

  • Tom Brady: “I’m excited to have my company 199 Productions be in business with ESPN and Disney along with our Religion of Sports partners to launch this new series that gives an inside look into the championship moments I’ve been blessed to experience. Through the series, we’re defining the key moments and challenges that were seemingly insurmountable, but through hard work and perseverance, became career-defining triumphs, in both victory and defeat. ” Brady adds, “This compelling and powerful show will entertain, inspire and have you on the edge of your seat. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”
  • Connor Schell, the Executive VP, Content for ESPN: “Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them. Gotham Chopra is a highly skilled filmmaker who I am confident will bring to life this story of an icon in a new and revealing way.”
 
 
Send this to a friend