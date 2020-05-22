iHeartRadio Broadway Saturday Matinee To Feature Disney on Broadway Performances May 23rd

by | May 22, 2020 10:39 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

iHeartRadio Broadway, a digital streaming channel devoted to all things showtunes, has added a bit of magic to their Saturday matinees, with Disney’s The Lion King, Frozen, and Aladdin joining this Saturday at 2:00 PM

What’s Happening:

  • iHeartRadio Broadway is a digital music streaming channel that features all the songs and stories of Broadway. The channel exclusively streams Cast Albums and theatre recordings, and also features interviews with industry professionals and Broadway stars.
  • In April, iHeartRadio Broadway launched a new matinee series wherein they play the entire cast recording with additional commentary from cast and creators throughout.
  • This Saturday, May 23rd at 2:00 PM, the iHeartRadio Broadway Matinee will feature three Disney performances,
  • Disney's The Lion King, Frozen and Aladdin.
  • The Lion King opened on Broadway on November 13, 1997 and currently stars Bradley Gibson as Simba, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Adrienne Walker as Nala, Haven Alexander and Jesus Del Orden as Young Simba (alternating performances), Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Tony Freeman as Zazu, Stephen Carlile as Scar, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Suri Marrero and Aliya "Jo" Ramey as Young Nala (alternating performances) James Brown-Orleans as Banzai, Enrique Segura as Ed and Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi.
  • Frozen opened on Broadway on March 22, 2018 and was nominated for 3 Tony Awards that year. Previously announced, Frozen will not reopen when Broadway returns. Frozen’s North American tour will resume performances at a date TBD. Productions in Australia, the UK, Japan and Germany are scheduled to open by next year. Closing the Broadway production now allows future productions of Frozen to re-purpose its costumes and scenic elements, reducing cost and waste. The cast album features the original cast members, Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, and more.
  • Aladdin opened on Broadway on March 20, 2014 and stars Rodney Ingram as Aladdin, Marina Pires as Jasmine, Michael James Scott as Genie, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago, Mike Longo as Kassim, Brian Gonzales as Babkak, JC Montgomery as Sultan, Brad Weinstock as Omar. The cast album features original cast members Adam Jacobs, James Monroe Iglehart and more.
  • Be a light for the theater community in these dark days. Donate to Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Your support provides urgent health care and immediate financial assistance to those onstage, backstage and behind the scenes who make the magic of theater happen. Every donation is being matched dollar-for-dollar! Donate right now at broadwaycares.org/help2020.
  • Listen to iHeartRadio Saturday Matinee with Disney on Broadway on May 23, at 2:00PM, here.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend