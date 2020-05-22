iHeartRadio Broadway Saturday Matinee To Feature Disney on Broadway Performances May 23rd

iHeartRadio Broadway, a digital streaming channel devoted to all things showtunes, has added a bit of magic to their Saturday matinees, with Disney’s The Lion King, Frozen, and Aladdin joining this Saturday at 2:00 PM
What’s Happening:
- iHeartRadio Broadway is a digital music streaming channel that features all the songs and stories of Broadway. The channel exclusively streams Cast Albums and theatre recordings, and also features interviews with industry professionals and Broadway stars.
- In April, iHeartRadio Broadway launched a new matinee series wherein they play the entire cast recording with additional commentary from cast and creators throughout.
- This Saturday, May 23rd at 2:00 PM, the iHeartRadio Broadway Matinee will feature three Disney performances,
- Disney's The Lion King, Frozen and Aladdin.
- The Lion King opened on Broadway on November 13, 1997 and currently stars Bradley Gibson as Simba, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Adrienne Walker as Nala, Haven Alexander and Jesus Del Orden as Young Simba (alternating performances), Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Tony Freeman as Zazu, Stephen Carlile as Scar, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Suri Marrero and Aliya "Jo" Ramey as Young Nala (alternating performances) James Brown-Orleans as Banzai, Enrique Segura as Ed and Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi.
- Frozen opened on Broadway on March 22, 2018 and was nominated for 3 Tony Awards that year. Previously announced, Frozen will not reopen when Broadway returns. Frozen’s North American tour will resume performances at a date TBD. Productions in Australia, the UK, Japan and Germany are scheduled to open by next year. Closing the Broadway production now allows future productions of Frozen to re-purpose its costumes and scenic elements, reducing cost and waste. The cast album features the original cast members, Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, and more.
- Aladdin opened on Broadway on March 20, 2014 and stars Rodney Ingram as Aladdin, Marina Pires as Jasmine, Michael James Scott as Genie, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago, Mike Longo as Kassim, Brian Gonzales as Babkak, JC Montgomery as Sultan, Brad Weinstock as Omar. The cast album features original cast members Adam Jacobs, James Monroe Iglehart and more.
- Be a light for the theater community in these dark days. Donate to Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Your support provides urgent health care and immediate financial assistance to those onstage, backstage and behind the scenes who make the magic of theater happen. Every donation is being matched dollar-for-dollar! Donate right now at broadwaycares.org/help2020.
- Listen to iHeartRadio Saturday Matinee with Disney on Broadway on May 23, at 2:00PM, here.