16 Athletes Join First Ever Peloton All-Star Ride Coming to ESPN on May 30

Cyclists and Peloton fans can watch the pros tackle an intense biking session as part of the first ever Peloton All-Star Ride. ESPN will air the special on May 30th which features 8 athletes in both the men’s and women’s divisions competing for glory.

What’s happening:

ESPN has announced they will air Peloton’s first ever All-Star Ride on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The ride will air on ESPN at noon ET and consist of two 20-minute classes, with Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint leading the men’s division and Robin Arzon teaching the women’s division.

The Peloton event will feature 16 pro-athlete participants from a variety of sports, all of whom are current Peloton members.

The rider with the highest output number (the combination of a rider’s cadence and resistance) in each of the two rides will be declared the winner for his or her respective division.

ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco and Peloton instructor Ally Love will provide commentary for the one-hour special.

The Peloton All-Star Ride will be available for Peloton members on-demand on the Peloton Bike or App after the show airs, allowing them to ride alongside the pros on the interactive leaderboard.

More than a ride:

This event isn’t just about being the best in their division. Adding to the excitement of the All-Star ride is the challenge to reach a collective output total of 3,000.

If the athletes can achieve this number together, Peloton will donate one million meals to the Food Bank for New York City.

Celebrity Lineup-Up

Men’s Division

Mike Golic, Jr .: ESPN analyst and former Notre Dame Football standout

.: ESPN analyst and former Notre Dame Football standout Matt Grevers : Six-time Olympic medalist, American swimmer

: Six-time Olympic medalist, American swimmer Gordon Hayward : NBA All-Star currently with the Boston Celtics

: NBA All-Star currently with the Boston Celtics Booger McFarland : ESPN analysts and two-time NFL Super Bowl Champion

: ESPN analysts and two-time NFL Super Bowl Champion Rory McIlroy : Current No. 1 golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and member of both the European and PGA Tours

: Current No. 1 golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and member of both the European and PGA Tours Kyle Rudolph : Two-time Pro Bowl tight-end for the Minnesota Vikings

: Two-time Pro Bowl tight-end for the Minnesota Vikings Justin Thomas : 12-time PGA Tour event winner and current No. 4 ranked golfer in the world (OWGR)

: 12-time PGA Tour event winner and current No. 4 ranked golfer in the world (OWGR) Bubba Watson: 12-time PGA Tour event winner, two-time Masters Champion (2012, ’14)

Women’s Division