16 Athletes Join First Ever Peloton All-Star Ride Coming to ESPN on May 30

by | May 26, 2020 8:25 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

Cyclists and Peloton fans can watch the pros tackle an intense biking session as part of the first ever Peloton All-Star Ride. ESPN will air the special on May 30th which features 8 athletes in both the men’s and women’s divisions competing for glory.

What’s happening:

  • ESPN has announced they will air Peloton’s first ever All-Star Ride on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
  • The ride will air on ESPN at noon ET and consist of two 20-minute classes, with Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint leading the men’s division and Robin Arzon teaching the women’s division.
  • The Peloton event will feature 16 pro-athlete participants from a variety of sports, all of whom are current Peloton members.
  • The rider with the highest output number (the combination of a rider’s cadence and resistance) in each of the two rides will be declared the winner for his or her respective division.
  • ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco and Peloton instructor Ally Love will provide commentary for the one-hour special.
  • The Peloton All-Star Ride will be available for Peloton members on-demand on the Peloton Bike or App after the show airs, allowing them to ride alongside the pros on the interactive leaderboard.

More than a ride:

  • This event isn’t just about being the best in their division. Adding to the excitement of the All-Star ride is the challenge to reach a collective output total of 3,000.
  • If the athletes can achieve this number together, Peloton will donate one million meals to the Food Bank for New York City.

Celebrity Lineup-Up

Men’s Division

  • Mike Golic, Jr.: ESPN analyst and former Notre Dame Football standout
  • Matt Grevers: Six-time Olympic medalist, American swimmer
  • Gordon Hayward: NBA All-Star currently with the Boston Celtics
  • Booger McFarland: ESPN analysts and two-time NFL Super Bowl Champion
  • Rory McIlroy: Current No. 1 golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and member of both the European and PGA Tours
  • Kyle Rudolph: Two-time Pro Bowl tight-end for the Minnesota Vikings
  • Justin Thomas: 12-time PGA Tour event winner and current No. 4 ranked golfer in the world (OWGR)
  • Bubba Watson: 12-time PGA Tour event winner, two-time Masters Champion (2012, ’14)

 Women’s Division

  • Victoria Azarenka: Professional tennis player with 20 WTA wins and two Grand Slam singles titles (Australian Open 2012, ’13)
  • Allyson Felix: An American track and field sprinter who is tied for the most decorated female Olympian in track and field history with nine medals and is the most decorated athlete, male or female, in World Athletics Championships history with 18 career medals
  • Morgan Pressel: Professional golfer on the LPGA Tour and was the youngest player ever to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open (2001)
  • Monica Puig: Professional tennis player and the reigning Olympic gold medalist
  • Colleen Quigley: Professional American middle-distance runner and 2016 Olympian, 2015 NCAA Champion in Steeplechase
  • Kyla Ross: A gymnast who won team gold in the 2012 Summer Olympics as a member of the “Fierce Five,” also the first gymnast to become an Olympic, World and NCAA Champion
  • Michele Smith: ESPN analyst and former international and Women’s National Team fastpitch softball player who won gold at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics
  • Dawn Staley: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame basketball player and coach, current head coach of the South Carolina women’s basketball team that took home the 2017 NCAA National Championship
 
 
