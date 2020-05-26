ESPN to Present E60 “Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story” on May 29

by | May 26, 2020 9:48 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

In honor of the 10th anniversary of Roy Halladay’s perfect game, ESPN will air a new hour-long E60 presentation about the late pitcher. Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story will premiere on May 29 at 7pm ET.

What’s happening:

  • ESPN will present a special edition of E60 Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story on Friday, May 29th at 7pm ET.
  • The date marks the 10th anniversary of the perfect game Halladay pitched while a member of the Philadelphia Phillies on May 29, 2010, in Miami against the Marlins.
  • The film will explore the man behind the Hall of Fame pitcher who hid his imperfections from the public, struggling for years with mental health issues and addiction.

  • Halladay retired from baseball in 2013 and died in a plane he was piloting in November of 2017. Now, two years after his passing his family is speaking for the first time on camera about the man, his struggles and his death.
  • Imperfect features exclusive E60 interviews with Halladay’s widow, Brandy; his son, Braden; his father, Roy Halladay, Jr.; his sister, Heather, and other close friends and teammates.
  • Correspondent John Barr reveals new details about Halladay’s multiple trips to rehab, his psychological diagnoses and the fateful day when his plane went down.
  • Among others interviewed are:
    • Alex Rodriguez, who competed against Halladay
    • Kyle Kendrick, a teammate on the Phillies
    • Law enforcement officers from Pasco County
  • The one-hour program was produced over nine months by Mike Farrell and Brian Rivera.

More Roy Halladay content:

  • Leading up to Friday night’s airing of Imperfect, several ESPN platforms will offer previews of the program, including Outside the Lines on SportsCenter.
  • The daily Outside the Lines segments in the noon ET edition of SportsCenter will be dedicated to Imperfect Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week with excerpts from the program and special guests connected to the story.
  • On Friday, Barr be on the program.
  • ESPN Daily Podcast – Host Mina Kimes will talk with Barr about Imperfect on Friday, May 29.
  • ESPN.com – Barr will have a written version of Imperfect on ESPN.com to accompany the E60 program.
 
 
