New Jungle Cruise Shirt Arrives as Part of Disney Parks Backstage Collection on shopDisney

by | May 26, 2020 3:38 PM Pacific Time

Fans of Disney Parks will love this new shirt paying homage to one of Disneyland’s opening day attractions that is still standing, and the only one that takes you on a comical journey down four different rivers of the globe, the World Famous Jungle Cruise.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate the Imagineering of Disneyland's iconic Jungle Cruise attraction in this fine fashion tee. Featuring sketch art by Marc Davis created during the elephant pool animation design phase, it includes a sleeve label noting corresponding archival information. Heathered fabric and contrast stitching make this a stylish entry in our Disney Parks Backstage series.

This shirt was created especially for the Disneyland Resort in California.

It's 1961, and Walt Disney has transferred Marc Davis—one of the Nine Old Men of his animation studio—to the company's design and development team. As one of Disney's original Imagineers, Davis turns his creative genius to reimagining the Adventureland Jungle Cruise at Disneyland Park. The attraction is based on Walt Disney's True-Life Adventures, but its educational tone leaves Davis flat—he wants more humor. With the eye of an animator, he adds a whimsical elephant pool featuring animatronic tuskers at play. Your t-shirt features the original pattern sketches.

Some details about the shirt:

  • Fashion tee
  • Heathered jersey knit
  • Jungle Cruise screen art
  • Elephant Pool Animation pattern sketch by Marc Davis
  • ''Disneyland Inc/WED Enterprises.'' archival art label on sleeve
  • Inner neckline tape reads: ''Welcome to the World Famous Jungle Cruise''
  • ''Disney Parks Backstage'' logo inside neckline
  • Short sleeves
  • Contrast stitching
  • Ribbed crew neck
  • Art provided by Walt Disney Imagineering
  • Part of the Disney Parks Backstage Collection
  • 50% polyester / 37% cotton / 13% viscose
  • Imported

Jungle Cruise at Disneyland Resort T-Shirt for Adults | shopDisney

 
 
Comments

