Universal Studios Hollywood Announces “Jurassic World” Watch Party and Shares Recipes From Isla Nu-Bar

Waiting for the parks to reopen has felt like an adventure that’s 65 million years in the making, so Universal Studios Hollywood is helping us get our Jurassic World fix by hosting a virtual watch party of the fourth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood Jurassic World—The Ride Jurassic World in celebration of National Dinosaur Day on Twitter on Friday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m. PST.

in celebration of National Dinosaur Day on Twitter on Friday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m. PST. It should also be noted that Dinosaur “Day” started on May 15th, and will last until June 1st.

Fans are invited to screen their personal copy of the film while engaging with fellow fans through Universal Studios Hollywood’s Twitter account.

was released in 2015, fast becoming a box-office hit and still remains in the top grossing films of all time. It’s the only film in the series that actually sees the park opened to the public, but due to decreasing attendance, they genetically modify a new asset as a new attraction, the Indominus Rex, which breaks loose and causes havoc at the park. It started a new trilogy, with following and the upcoming set for release in 2021. Jurassic World – The Ride opened last year at Universal Studios Hollywood, replacing Jurassic Park – The Ride. The attraction follows the same layout as the original attraction but adds new scenes and animatronics familiar to fans of Jurassic World, including a Mosasaurus tank, T-Rex Kingdom, and appearances from the Indominus Rex.