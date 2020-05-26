Universal Studios Hollywood Announces “Jurassic World” Watch Party and Shares Recipes From Isla Nu-Bar

by | May 26, 2020 2:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Waiting for the parks to reopen has felt like an adventure that’s 65 million years in the making, so Universal Studios Hollywood is helping us get our Jurassic World fix by hosting a virtual watch party of the fourth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World.

What’s Happening:

  • Universal Studios Hollywood is paying homage to its mega attraction, Jurassic World—The Ride, with a special watch party of the global blockbuster movie Jurassic World in celebration of National Dinosaur Day on Twitter on Friday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m. PST.
  • It should also be noted that Dinosaur “Day” started on May 15th, and will last until June 1st.
  • Fans are invited to screen their personal copy of the film while engaging with fellow fans through Universal Studios Hollywood’s Twitter account.
  • Jurassic World was released in 2015, fast becoming a box-office hit and still remains in the top grossing films of all time. It’s the only film in the Jurassic Park series that actually sees the park opened to the public, but due to decreasing attendance, they genetically modify a new asset as a new attraction, the Indominus Rex, which breaks loose and causes havoc at the park. It started a new trilogy, with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom following and the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion set for release in 2021.
  • Jurassic World – The Ride opened last year at Universal Studios Hollywood, replacing Jurassic Park – The Ride. The attraction follows the same layout as the original attraction but adds new scenes and animatronics familiar to fans of Jurassic World, including a Mosasaurus tank, T-Rex Kingdom, and appearances from the Indominus Rex.

  • To help toast the celebration and, for the first time ever, Universal Studios Hollywood is sharing some favorite cocktail recipes from the popular Isla Nu-Bar, located adjacent to the ride:
    • Tiki Tai
      • Ingredients:
        • 1.0 oz White Rum
        • 0.5 oz Pineapple Rum
        • 1.0 oz Pineapple Juice
        • 0.5 oz Lime Juice
        • 0.5 oz Passion Fruit Purée
        • 0.5 oz Orgeat Syrup
        • 1.0 oz Dark Rum
      • Instructions:
        • 1. Mix everything except the Dark Rum in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously for five seconds.
        • 2. Pour the shaker into your favorite tiki glass and top with additional ice as needed.
        • 3. Float the Dark Rum on top and enjoy!
        • 4. For a little extra flair, you can garnish it with a pineapple leaf just like we do at Isla Nu-Bar.
    • Bird of Paradise
      • Ingredients:
        • 1.5 oz Passionfruit Rum
        • 0.5 oz Silver Rum
        • 0.5 oz Passionfruit Purée
        • 1.0 oz Guava Purée
        • 0.5 oz Lime Juice
        • 0.5 oz Orgeat Syrup
        • 2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters
        • 1.0 oz Spiced Rum
      • Instructions:
        • 1. Similar to the Tiki Tai, you’re going to mix everything except the Spiced Rum in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously for five seconds.
        • 2. Pour the shaker into your favorite tiki glass and top with additional ice as needed.
        • 3. Float the Spiced Rum on top and enjoy!
    • Mai Tai (Non-Alcoholic)
      • Ingredients:
        • 2.75 oz Pineapple Juice
        • 1.25 oz Orange Juice
        • 0.25 oz Grenadine
        • 0.75 oz Lime Juice
        • 0.75 oz Orgeat Syrup
      • Instructions:
        • 1. Mix everything in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously for five seconds.
        • 2. Pour the shaker into your favorite tiki glass and top with additional ice as needed.
 
 
Send this to a friend