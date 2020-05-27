Disney Releases Trailer and Release Date for “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” Coming to Disney+

Disney just announced that Secret Society of Second-Born Royals is coming to Disney+ on July 17th along with a trailer.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Secret Society of Second-Born Royals is coming to Disney+ on July 17th.
- The film follows Sam (Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Andi Mak), a rebellious teen living in the kingdom of Illyria in the shadow of her older sister Princess Eleanor, who is next in line for the throne. Sam finds out that being the second born isn’t all bad as she is gifted with superpowers and drafted into a top secret group of gifted young recruits who must keep the world safe.
- The film was created by Disney Channel exclusively for Disney+.
