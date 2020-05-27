Disney+ Coming to Japan June 11th

Disney+ just announced that the service will launch in Japan on June 11th.
━━━━
世界で話題の
ディズニー公式動画配信サービス#ディズニープラス 6月11日配信開始🎉
━━━━#ディズニー#ピクサー#マーベル#スターウォーズ#ナショジオ
の作品が月額700円(税抜)で見放題💡
ディズニープラス オリジナル作品も充実。
＼音をオンにして、トレイラーを観てみよう／
— ディズニープラス公式 (@DisneyPlusJP) May 28, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ continues to expand internationally with the announcement that the service will debut in Japan on June 11th.
- The news was shared on the official Disney+ twitter account, with a new Japanese account created.
- The service appears to include all of the same great content it has in other territories, with brands highlighted including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.
- Click here to sign up for Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now