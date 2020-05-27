Entertainment Earth Debuts Exclusive Spider-Man Vs. Spider-Man Funko Pop

With great power comes great responsibility, and with this Entertainment Earth exclusive Funko Pop! two-pack, you can be responsible for two of everyone’s favorite neighborhood Spider-Man in a recreation of a cartoon scene that become one of the most recognized memes of today.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Which Spidey is which? Originally seen in the 1960s Spider-Man cartoon episode entitled "Double Identity," this webslinger moment became iconic when it joined the ranks of popular memes and was a featured spot in the Academy Award-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse . Now it swings into the 3D world as an amazing Pop! Vinyl figure set from Funko!

. Now it swings into the 3D world as an amazing Pop! Vinyl figure set from Funko! This limited edition includes two Spider-Man figures and a background insert.

Both Pop! Vinyl figures measure about 3 3/4-inches tall and feature bobbling heads, but if you look closely at their arms and legs you'll see they have slightly different sculpts/poses!

This Spider-Man Imposter Pop! Vinyl Figure 2-Pack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive comes packaged in a window display box, ready for play or proud display.

Get yours before they're all gone!

Spider-Man Imposter Pop! Vinyl Figure 2-Pack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – Entertainment Earth