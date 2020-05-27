Entertainment Earth Debuts Exclusive Spider-Man Vs. Spider-Man Funko Pop

With great power comes great responsibility, and with this Entertainment Earth exclusive Funko Pop! two-pack, you can be responsible for two of everyone’s favorite neighborhood Spider-Man in a recreation of a cartoon scene that become one of the most recognized memes of today.
What’s Happening:
- Which Spidey is which? Originally seen in the 1960s Spider-Man cartoon episode entitled "Double Identity," this webslinger moment became iconic when it joined the ranks of popular memes and was a featured spot in the Academy Award-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Now it swings into the 3D world as an amazing Pop! Vinyl figure set from Funko!
- This limited edition includes two Spider-Man figures and a background insert.
- Both Pop! Vinyl figures measure about 3 3/4-inches tall and feature bobbling heads, but if you look closely at their arms and legs you'll see they have slightly different sculpts/poses!
- This Spider-Man Imposter Pop! Vinyl Figure 2-Pack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive comes packaged in a window display box, ready for play or proud display.
