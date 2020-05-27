Marvel Comics Reveals Additional Release Dates for Titles like “Valkyrie: Jane Foster,” “Scream” and More

As True Believers celebrate the return of new Marvel comics in stores today, fans everywhere will be able to continue some of their favorite Marvel series digitally starting next week. These select digital-first issues join those announced earlier this month for fans to enjoy as everyone continues to practice social distancing.
- New issues for series like REVENGE OF THE COSMIC GHOST RIDER; VALKYRIE: JANE FOSTER; SCREAM: CURSE OF CARNAGE, and more will be made available digitally for readers to access from their own homes.
- These comics will only be available as digital comics for the time being; however, they will be available in print collections later this year for fans looking to add them to their Marvel bookshelves.
- More information about these comics will be shared at a later date.
To learn more about Marvel's comic book release schedule, visit Marvel.com, and be sure to ask your local comic book shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries and other options to accommodate.
- Marvel Comics Release Schedule (Digital-First):
- Wednesday, June 17:
- Wednesday, July 1: