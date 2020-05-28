Disney Revises Face Covering Policy to Comply with Osceola County Order

Walt Disney World has updated their face covering policy in order to bring it in line with Osceola County’s Emergency Order Pertaining to COVID-19.

What’s Happening:

Previously, Walt Disney World required face covering for all guests over the age of 3.

While Disney Springs is located in Orange County, parts of Walt Disney World — including the All-Star Resorts, areas of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and more — are in Osceola County.

Osceola County has issued an emergency order

In advance of further openings at Walt Disney World, the resort has updated their face covering policy to include “all guests ages 2 and up.”

The Osceola County order is in effect until further notice.

Guidelines for Face Coverings at Walt Disney World:

Fully cover an individual’s nose and mouth and allow the Guest to remain hands-free

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops

Be made of breathable material, either disposable or reusable

Other Screening Measures at Walt Disney World: