Disney Revises Face Covering Policy to Comply with Osceola County Order

Walt Disney World has updated their face covering policy in order to bring it in line with Osceola County’s Emergency Order Pertaining to COVID-19.
What’s Happening:
- Previously, Walt Disney World required face covering for all guests over the age of 3.
- While Disney Springs is located in Orange County, parts of Walt Disney World — including the All-Star Resorts, areas of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and more — are in Osceola County.
- Osceola County has issued an emergency order mandating face coverings, with an exception for persons under the age of two, which became effective on April 13.
- In advance of further openings at Walt Disney World, the resort has updated their face covering policy to include “all guests ages 2 and up.”
- The Osceola County order is in effect until further notice.
Guidelines for Face Coverings at Walt Disney World:
- Fully cover an individual’s nose and mouth and allow the Guest to remain hands-free
- Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- Be secured with ties or ear loops
- Be made of breathable material, either disposable or reusable
Other Screening Measures at Walt Disney World:
- Upon arrival at Disney Springs or at the Walt Disney World theme parks, guests may undergo a temperature screening with no-touch thermometers.
- Based on guidance from health authorities, anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 F or above will be directed to an additional location for rescreening and assistance. Those with temperatures 100.4 F or above will not be allowed entry; those in their party will not be allowed entry either.
- Before guests leave home, they should check the temperatures of everyone in their party as an extra layer of precaution.