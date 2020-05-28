Exclusive Joffrey’s Disney Parks Flavors Now Available for Home Delivery as Part of Subscription Service:

Disney Park-goers who are trying to get their coffee fix from a place they’re familiar with that isn’t Starbucks are going to be pleased to hear that they can get their hands on some flavorful Joffrey’s blends that are normally exclusive to the Disney Parks and Resorts with a new subscription service.

What’s Happening:

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is the Official Specialty Coffee of Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Vacation Club. Joffrey’s is available in-room, where coffee is served, Joffrey’s locations, and signature restaurants at Disney Parks and Resorts. Their Roastmaster worked in collaboration with Disney’s world-class chefs to create exclusive blends for guests to enjoy at each signature restaurant. Guests can now enjoy the Disney Specialty Coffee Collection at home.

Subscribers can Relive your most memorable Disney moments with a monthly rotation of three of our specialty coffee blends inspired by Disney Parks & Resorts at $43.69 per month.

There are over 20 blends in the collection, including:

Kona Blend – Kona Cafe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Kona Blend is raved about by travelers and bloggers alike. They blend it with mild Central American beans just enough to enhance the naturally fruity nuances always present in the Kona. It pairs perfectly with the banana stuffed French toast or the Polynesian’s famous pineapple upside-down cake.



Victoria & Alberts – Victoria & Alberts at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa To live up to the standards set by Victoria & Albert’s, Joffrey’s had to craft something special and rare. After all, this is no ordinary restaurant. It’s received the AAA Five Diamond Award® every year since 2000. They worked closely with the chefs to select a single-origin coffee just as rare: beans from Celebes, now called Sulawesi, a remote Indonesian island, that produces a coffee that is quite unique in its rich chocolate and nutty overtones. Brewed at the table using the centuries-old siphon method, it’s an integral part of the Victoria & Albert’s experience.



Napa Rose – Napa Rose at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel Coffee is like wine; the growth and harvesting of each take decades to perfect. That’s why Joffrey’s is so excited about this special blend their Roastmaster crafted for the wine country cuisine of Napa Rose. The naturally pulped and sun-dried cherries selected produce some of the most over the top fruit notes of any coffee they offer. An Ethiopian “Queen City” Harrar from the Sidamo region and a Sumatran “Wahana” Estate bean from the Sidikalang Dari District of Indonesia are the perfect pair to create a fruity experience with well-balanced acidity, a syrupy body, and a smooth, lingering finish. It’s a fantastic complement for the warm Pecan Fuji Apple Charlotte or seasonal sorbets.

