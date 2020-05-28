Exclusive Joffrey’s Disney Parks Flavors Now Available for Home Delivery as Part of Subscription Service:

by | May 28, 2020 5:44 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Disney Park-goers who are trying to get their coffee fix from a place they’re familiar with that isn’t Starbucks are going to be pleased to hear that they can get their hands on some flavorful Joffrey’s blends that are normally exclusive to the Disney Parks and Resorts with a new subscription service.

What’s Happening:

  • Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is the Official Specialty Coffee of Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Vacation Club. Joffrey’s is available in-room, where coffee is served, Joffrey’s locations, and signature restaurants at Disney Parks and Resorts. Their Roastmaster worked in collaboration with Disney’s world-class chefs to create exclusive blends for guests to enjoy at each signature restaurant. Guests can now enjoy the Disney Specialty Coffee Collection at home.
  • Subscribers can Relive your most memorable Disney moments with a monthly rotation of three of our specialty coffee blends inspired by Disney Parks & Resorts at $43.69 per month.
  • There are over 20 blends in the collection, including:

  • Kona Blend – Kona Cafe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
    • Kona Blend is raved about by travelers and bloggers alike. They blend it with mild Central American beans just enough to enhance the naturally fruity nuances always present in the Kona. It pairs perfectly with the banana stuffed French toast or the Polynesian’s famous pineapple upside-down cake.

  • Victoria & Alberts – Victoria & Alberts at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa
    • To live up to the standards set by Victoria & Albert’s, Joffrey’s had to craft something special and rare. After all, this is no ordinary restaurant. It’s received the AAA Five Diamond Award® every year since 2000. They worked closely with the chefs to select a single-origin coffee just as rare: beans from Celebes, now called Sulawesi, a remote Indonesian island, that produces a coffee that is quite unique in its rich chocolate and nutty overtones. Brewed at the table using the centuries-old siphon method, it’s an integral part of the Victoria & Albert’s experience.

  • Napa Rose – Napa Rose at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel
    • Coffee is like wine; the growth and harvesting of each take decades to perfect. That’s why Joffrey’s is so excited about this special blend their Roastmaster crafted for the wine country cuisine of Napa Rose. The naturally pulped and sun-dried cherries selected produce some of the most over the top fruit notes of any coffee they offer. An Ethiopian “Queen City” Harrar from the Sidamo region and a Sumatran “Wahana” Estate bean from the Sidikalang Dari District of Indonesia are the perfect pair to create a fruity experience with well-balanced acidity, a syrupy body, and a smooth, lingering finish. It’s a fantastic complement for the warm Pecan Fuji Apple Charlotte or seasonal sorbets.
  • Fans of Disney Parks and Resorts who might not want to partake in the full subscription service might also be interested in individual bags that are available for order on their official website.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend