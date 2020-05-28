Leslie Iwerks and Others to Join The Walt Disney Family Museum’s Happily Ever After Hours Series

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced their next lineup of Happily Ever After Hours webinars for June 3-June 12.
What’s happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum is continuing their popular Happily Ever After Hours series via Zoom webinar while the Museum remains closed.
- Earlier today, they revealed three more guests to present upcoming sessions that will take place from June 3-June 12.
- Registration for these programs will be available starting tomorrow, Friday, May 29 at noon via the event webpages at waltdisney.org/calendar.
- A link to the webinar and instructions for joining will be sent via email the evening before the event.
Upcoming Workshops
Filmmaker Leslie Iwerks:
- Wednesday, June 3 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar – FREE | Sign-up Required
- Join Academy Award- and Emmy-nominated director and producer Leslie Iwerks for behind-the-scenes stories from her documentary features:
- The Hand Behind the Mouse: The Ub Iwerks Story (1999)
- The Pixar Story (2007)
- Industrial Light & Magic: Creating the Impossible (2010)
- Her latest Disney+ documentary series, The Imagineering Story (2019)
Actor Bobby Moynihan:
- Wednesday, June 10 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar – FREE | Sign-up Required
- Join actor, comedian, and writer Bobby Moynihan for behind-the-scenes stories from his voice work on several Disney projects, including:
- Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University (2013) and Inside Out (2015)
- Disney Television Animation’s DuckTales (2017–present)
- Lucasfilm Animation’s Star Wars Resistance (2018–20)
- Disney Channel Original Movies Descendants 2 (2017) and Descendants 3 (2019).
Academy Award-Winning Producer Jonas Rivera
- Friday, June 12 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar – FREE | Sign-up Required
- Join Jonas Rivera for behind-the-scenes stories from his acclaimed filmography at Disney·Pixar, including
- Up (2009)
- Inside Out (2015)
- Toy Story 4 (2019)
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now