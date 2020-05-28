“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Cast and Producers Tease More Familiar Faces in Virtual Chat

In conjunction with the season seven premiere of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. last night, the cast and producers of the long-running series got together for a virtual chat last night and revealed an interesting bit of information regarding the current and final season.
- During the chat, the group was asked if we might see some more familiar faces during this final season, after Patton Oswalt returned in the season premiere.
- Executive producer Jed Whedon replied with, “I think that’s a safe bet.”
- We know Enver Gjokaj will be making an appearance this season, reprising his role as Agent Daniel Sousa from Marvel’s Agent Carter.
- Now it appears we will see more than just Gjokaj and Oswalt in this final season.
- Also in the virtual chat, each member of the cast and producers lists their favorite moment from their time on the show, which is both entertaining and emotional.
- The virtual chat, which was hosted by Eric Goldman of Fandom, included:
- Clark Gregg
- Ming-Na Wen
- Chloe Bennet
- Iain De Caestecker
- Elizabeth Henstridge
- Henry Simmons
- Natalia Cordova-Buckley
- Jeff Ward
- Executive Producers Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen
- Executive Producer Jeffrey Bell
- Executive Producer Jeph Loeb
- You can watch the full hour-long chat in the video below:
- You can check out Mack’s recap of the season seven premiere of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. here.