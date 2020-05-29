Matteo Bocelli Releases Performance of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” in Advance of “Disney Goes Classical” Album Due Later This Year

by | May 29, 2020 12:03 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Disney Music has a way of hitting us right in our emotional cores. Even though it may be a song we’ve heard countless times over the last 25 years, a new recording or cover might remind us of a different time or a special moment that sparks the feeling we had the first time we heard it. Such is the case with a new single released today, teasing a full new album later this year.

What’s Happening:

  • Son of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, released a new cover of the popular Disney ballad “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” from The Lion King earlier today.
  • The song marks the first single from an upcoming album of classical versions of Disney songs that is set to debut in October.
  • Released by the Walt Disney Company and Decca Records, “Disney Goes Classical” will also feature songs from The Jungle Book, Frozen, and Aladdin among others, with music performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
  • Other performers set for the album include Renee Fleming, an American soprano.
  • Bocelli has previously recorded music for the Walt Disney Company, having performed with his Father during the end credits song of The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, “Fall on Me.”
  • “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” was originally written by Elton John and Tim Rice for the 1994 animated mega-hit, The Lion King, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The popular tune has been covered countless times, has been featured in theme park performances and fireworks spectaculars and even hit the big screen again in the 2019 live-action version of The Lion King, where it was performed by Donald Glover and Beyonce.
  • Matteo Bocelli’s new version of the song is now available on streaming services, such as Spotify.
  • The full “Disney Goes Classical” album is due out in October.
 
 
