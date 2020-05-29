National Geographic Wins Four National Magazine Awards

The American Society of Magazine Editors announced winners for the 2020 National Magazine Awards for Print and Digital Media during a special virtual presentation last night and National Geographic earned wins in four categories.

What’s Happening:

Last night, National Geographic was honored at the 2020 National Magazine Awards for Print and Digital Media with four wins in the Feature Photography, Social Media, Feature Design, and Photography categories. The Ellie Awards follow last week’s 24th Annual Webby Awards, where National Geographic received 15 Webby Awards, including Media Company of the Year.

The awards went to: Feature Photography : “The Immortal Corpse,” photographs by Lynn Johnson Social Media : “Wildlife Tourism” Feature Design : “Countdown to a New Era in Space” Photography : National Geographic (photographs from the September, April and June issues)

The New York Times Magazine took top honors with five wins, followed by National Geographic and Bon Appétit, who each won four. National Geographic had first-time wins in Feature Photography and Social Media.

Established in 1966, the National Magazine Awards for Print and Digital Media are sponsored by the American Society of Magazine Editors in association with the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and are administered by ASME. Originally limited to print magazines, the awards now recognize magazine-quality journalism published in any medium.

What They’re Saying: